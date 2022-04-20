POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Britain's Controversial Asylum Plan
Britain's Controversial Asylum Plan
From Afghanistan and Syria, to Yemen and Ukraine. Just four places millions have been forced to flee as they fight for survival. Last year, almost 30 thousand people risked their lives to make the perilous journey across the English Channel. But a controversial new plan could see them handed a one way ticket to Rwanda, six and a half thousand kilometers away. The scheme proposed by the British government has faced significant criticism, with many including a former Conservative Prime Minister questioning whether it’s even legal. Sile Reynolds Asylum Advocacy Head at Freedom from Torture Steven Woolfe Former MEP for the UK Independence Party Anne Sofie Allarp Lawyer and Journalist
April 20, 2022
