POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tesla revenues, profits hit record on back of strong sales
03:29
BizTech
Tesla revenues, profits hit record on back of strong sales
Electric car maker Tesla has reported better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of the year. That's as the company successfully navigated supply chain issues that have slammed the brakes on the rest of the auto industry. The world's most valuable EV firm says profits reached $3.7B or three times higher year-on-year. Victoria Scholar joined us from London. She is head of investment at Interactive Investor. #Tesla #ElectricVehicles #AutoIndustry
April 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?