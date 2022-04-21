POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who was more convincing in the French presidential debate?
Who was more convincing in the French presidential debate?
French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen have clashed in a TV debate. Her relations with Russia and his economic policies were all scrutinised during the almost three-hour event. It’s the only debate between the two, as they seek to sway undecided voters ahead of Sunday's presidential run-off. Ariane Bogain from the University of Northumbria unpacks how people in France are reacting to who 'won' the showdown. #PresidentialDebate #MarineLePen #macron
April 21, 2022
