POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia claims control of Mariupol, but Putin cancels plans to storm holdout steel plant
04:26
World
Russia claims control of Mariupol, but Putin cancels plans to storm holdout steel plant
The Kremlin claims Russian forces are in full control of Mariupol, except for the Azovstal steel plant. President Vladimir Putin cancelled initial plans to storm the complex, and instead ordered troops to blockade the site where the last Ukrainian fighters and civilians have been sheltering. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, explains what this siege means for Ukraine’s battle for survival. #azovstalsteelplant #mariupol #Putin
April 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?