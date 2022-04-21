POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Battle for Donbass
The Battle for Donbass
Over the past months, Ukrainian forces have proven a number of military analysts dead wrong, showing their capacity to repulse a brutal Russian onslaught. But though the first phase of fighting may not have gone to plan for Moscow, some say things are about to change- as Russia refocuses its efforts to eastern Ukraine. It's been dubbed the Battle for the Donbass, and should the Kremlin succeed, it could shift the entire trajectory of the war David DesRoches Professor of Security Studies at the National Defense University Donald Bowser International Peace and Security Consultant Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament
April 21, 2022
