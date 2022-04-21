World Share

Tensions high after violence during Hindu religious procession

India's Supreme Court has ordered authorities to stop demolishing illegal shops and walls around a mosque in a predominantly Muslim area of New Delhi. The court is hearing petitions challenging a controversial demolition drive that targets people, mainly Muslims, accused of criminal acts. It comes days after violence during a Hindu religious procession. The tensions are the latest in a series of incidents against India's Muslim community. Afzal Ahmed has more.