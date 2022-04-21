World Share

Nobel Peace Prize winner Jose Ramos-Horta elected as East Timor president

Nobel Peace Prize winner Jose Ramos-Horta has won East Timor's presidential elections. He's one of the country's most prominent political figures, who has already served as the country's president. He's also previously been prime minister, and foreign minister. The majority of voters have put their faith in his abilities. But as Sarah Balter explains, only time will tell, if he can improve their prospects. #EastTimoe #JoseRamosHorta