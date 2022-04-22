POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Playback: Russia claims strategic city Mariupol has been captured by troops
26:00
World
Playback: Russia claims strategic city Mariupol has been captured by troops
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. On this episode of Playback... Conflict continues unabated in Mariupol as the Russian offensive advances. We take a look at why the Ukrainian port city is so important to the Kremlin. Turkiye launches a fresh cross-border operation against the PKK terrorist organisation in northern Iraq. Israeli forces target worshippers with tear gas and rubber bullets during dawn prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. And how Jews, Muslims and Christians are celebrating their religious festivals in Istanbul simultaneously this year. #Playback #News
April 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?