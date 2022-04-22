POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Central African Republic Awaits Justice
26:00
World
Africa Matters: Central African Republic Awaits Justice
The Special Criminal Court investigating war crimes in the Central African Republic held its first trial this week, but victims will have to wait a little longer for justice. Patryk Labuda, from the Amsterdam Law School, explains why the hybrid court is a milestone. We also meet an engineer in northern Nigeria who has found inventive ways to power through frequent fuel shortages. And in South Africa, we talk to a man helping students broaden their horizons through chess. #AfricaMatters
April 22, 2022
