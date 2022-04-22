World Share

Is it the end of the Royals in the Caribbean?

British Royals are used to being greeted with cheering crowds wherever they go, but in Jamaica Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge where met with protestors demanding an apology for British slavery. Prince William expressed his ‘profound sorrow’. As Jamaica seeks to remove the Queen as its head of state. What does this mean for the Royals, the Commonwealth and for Britain? Guests: Dickie Arbiter Former Press Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II Rafe Heydel-Mankoo Royal Historian Angelina Osborne Historian of Black British History Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.