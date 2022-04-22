World Share

Libya Shuts Down its Biggest Oil Field Amid Political Standoff

Libya, Africa's second largest oil producer, just shut down its biggest oil field, as tribal leaders protested against the embattled government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. The closure of the field along with several other oil facilities, is costing the country about 550,000 barrels per day, in lost production. Concerns are growing that the stoppages will spark a domestic fuel crisis and also spill over into Europe’s current energy crisis. Guests: Umberto Profazio Associate Fellow IISS Guma El-Gamaty Head of Taghyeer Party in Libya