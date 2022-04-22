World Share

Macron appears ahead of Le Pen in final day of campaign

Friday was the last day of campaigning in the final round of the French presidential election before polls open on Sunday. Both candidates were out trying to persuade the large number of undecided voters. The latest polls show President Emmanuel Macron building on a 10% lead over Marine Le Pen. It's a narrower margin than when the two went head-to-head in 2017, but it could be enough to see him become the first incumbent candidate to be re-elected since 2002. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Paris.