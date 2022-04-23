POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron, Le Pen try to win over large number of undecided voters
Macron, Le Pen try to win over large number of undecided voters
The campaigning is over and France is preparing to head to the polls to vote on the next President. Emmanuel Macron is seeking to be the first person to serve two terms since Jacques Chirac won in 2002, and he remains well ahead in most of the polls. But, no one is discounting a shock result, least of all his opponent, Marine Le Pen. Both candidates are looking to those who didn’t back them in round one, to provide the votes needed for victory. #FranceElection #Macron #LePen
April 23, 2022
