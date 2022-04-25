World Share

Tragedy on Lebanon’s Tripoli coast

At least six people have died after a boat carrying more than 60 people capsized off Lebanon’s Tripoli coast on Saturday. So far 48 people have been rescued as authorities continue to search for missing passengers. The Lebanese Transport Minister visited the port on Sunday. Government officials say the boat departed illegally from the Qalamoun area. The tragedy is sparking outrage across Lebanon as the country is also facing a devastating economic crisis. Large numbers of people have been plunged into poverty. Many blame Lebanon’s economic hardship for the tragedy.