Turkish Foreign Minister on Six-Nation Latin America tour

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is undertaking a six-nation Latin America tour. His first two stops were to Uruguay and Brazil, where he opened Turkiye’s two newest diplomatic posts. Turkiye has seen swift expansion of its diplomatic presence in the region over the past two decades, as it looks to boost trade and political ties. Guests: Jose Duarte Ribeiro Researcher at the Centre for Latin America Studies Javier Farje Journalist and Political Analyst