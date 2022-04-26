POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine’s Top Ranked Tennis Player Defends Wimbledon’s Russia Ban
Daniil Medvedev is the second best tennis player in the world right now and he was one of the favorites to win this year's Wimbledon tournament. But now he and every other Russian and Belarussian tennis player will be kept off the grass court. The All England Lawn Tennis Club has banned the athletes over Russia's assault on Ukraine. But is it fair? Vladyslav Heraskevych Ukrainian Skeleton Racer Illya Marchenko Professional Ukrainian Tennis Player Ellis Cashmore Honorary Professor of Sociology at Aston University Jordan Jarrett-Bryan Channel 4 News Sports Correspondent
