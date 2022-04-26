POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN chief Antonio Guterres visits Moscow before heading to Kiev
03:06
World
UN chief Antonio Guterres visits Moscow before heading to Kiev
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits Moscow, holding talks with Russian leaders. Guterres visited Ankara on Monday, now Russia -- and his final stop with be Ukraine. His goal - at the very least - is a ceasefire in Russia's war with Ukraine. But so far, Moscow and the west don't even agree on what is happening on the ground - or why. Sarah Morice reports. #Guterres #Lavrov #Russia
April 26, 2022
