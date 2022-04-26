POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US's Lloyd Austin hosts 'Ukraine Defense Consultative Group'
04:53
World
US's Lloyd Austin hosts 'Ukraine Defense Consultative Group'
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has joined forty other defence ministers from NATO allies to hold a Ukraine Consultative Group meeting at the United States' Ramstein Air Base in southern Germany. It's aim is to supply Kiev with more weapons to fend off Russia's assault. Mark Kimmitt, former assistant US Secretary of State weighs in on the significance of this meeting. #LloydAustin #UkraineRussia #Lavrov
April 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?