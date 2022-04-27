What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to five years for corruption

A court in Myanmar has found ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption charges and sentenced her to five years jail. The Nobel laureate has been charged with at least 18 offences, carrying a combined maximum sentence of 190-years. Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch unpacks on whether these charges are politically motivated and what the military junta is trying to achieve. #Myanmar #sansuukyi #Corruption