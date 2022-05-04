POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO: Will Finland join?
26:00
World
NATO: Will Finland join?
Russia warns Finland and Sweden there would be “serious military and political consequences” should they join NATO. Finland says the decision is theirs's alone, as the Nordic country watches Russia’s troop build up on the Ukrainian border. (January 2022) Guests: Henri Vanhanen Foreign Policy Advisor at the National Coalition Party in Finland Keir Giles Author of Waking the Neighbour: Finland, NATO and Russia Jamie Shea Former Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO
May 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?