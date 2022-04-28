BizTech Share

US dollar hits 20-year peak against Japanese yen

The US dollar shot to a two-decade high against the Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan pledged to buy endless amounts of bonds, in a monetary policy response many investors are calling 'uber-dovish'. That's driven down the value of the yen to the psychological barrier of 130 against the dollar, levels not seen since 2002. For the details in currency market, we had Susannah Streeter, who's an investment analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown in Bristol, UK. #JapanYen #Dollar #CurrencyMarket