Across The Balkans: Balkans Facing Brain Drain | Kosovo’s High Unemployment Rate

In this episode we look at the brain drain in the Balkans. Young and educated people are leaving the region in search of better or higher paid jobs in Europe. North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania are experiencing it worse than others, as people there struggle to find any job at all. We speak to the United Nations Population Fund Representative John Kennedy Mosoti. And Kosovo, a country with the youngest population in Europe, is facing high unemployment rate. Thousands of young Kosovars are searching for a better life in Western Europe, Germany in particular. Blerta Foniqi Kabashi reports from Pristina. Plus, besides economic challenges, Kosovo is also grappling with longstanding political issues. Serbs and Albanians living in Mitrovica, the largest city in northern Kosovo, go to different schools, and visit different cafes and shops. But there's one place which brings young people together and aims to heal that divide. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp