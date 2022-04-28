POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Elon Musk Twitter Deal
26:00
World
Elon Musk Twitter Deal
Elon Musk is going to be the new owner of Twitter! And while some liberals are concerned about what this means for freedom of speech, many conservatives welcome the move after feeling like the social platform has been censoring them. Will Musk allow Donald Trump back on the platform and would the former president even want to return... Nexus speaks to Patrick Boyle, a Professor of Finance at King's College London who thinks Musk has no real plan for Twitter, Leon Emirali, a communications adviser and tech investor says the businessman does have a good vision for Twitter. Josh Pasek, an Associate Professor of Communications and Media at the University of Michigan believes that even freedom of speech has to have limitations, and Kris Ruby, a digital media analyst says since free speech is free, Trump should be allowed back on the platform!
April 28, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?