World Share

Elon Musk Twitter Deal

Elon Musk is going to be the new owner of Twitter! And while some liberals are concerned about what this means for freedom of speech, many conservatives welcome the move after feeling like the social platform has been censoring them. Will Musk allow Donald Trump back on the platform and would the former president even want to return... Nexus speaks to Patrick Boyle, a Professor of Finance at King's College London who thinks Musk has no real plan for Twitter, Leon Emirali, a communications adviser and tech investor says the businessman does have a good vision for Twitter. Josh Pasek, an Associate Professor of Communications and Media at the University of Michigan believes that even freedom of speech has to have limitations, and Kris Ruby, a digital media analyst says since free speech is free, Trump should be allowed back on the platform!