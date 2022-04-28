POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Workers launch general strike demanding government resign
01:52
World
Workers launch general strike demanding government resign
Millions of workers have gone on strike in Sri Lanka as part of the ongoing wave of protests against the government. Shops have shut their doors, schools are closed and public transport has ground to a halt in the capital Colombo. People are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda, who's the prime minister. The country is in the midst of its worst economic crisis on record, as Claire Herriot reports.
April 28, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?