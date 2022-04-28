UN chief meets with Zelenskyy after holding talks with Putin

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UN Secretary General has been to towns around Kyiv, seeing for himself the devastation caused by Russian attacks. Antonio Guterres left Moscow earlier this week without receiving any real concessions from Vladimir Putin about how to help Ukraine’s civilian population. Indeed the rhetoric from Moscow is growing increasingly belligerent. Warnings about a possible nuclear war, threats against foreign powers who intervene. And Moscow now says there will be a harsh response against countries who encourage Ukraine to attack Russian territory. That’s from a nation whose military has been attacking Ukrainian territory for 64 days. Sarah Morice reports. #Guterres #Zelenskyy #Putin
April 28, 2022
