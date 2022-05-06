POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye Expects Tourism Boom in Its Southeast
13:36
World
Türkiye Expects Tourism Boom in Its Southeast
Türkiye's southeast has some of the earliest human settlements and is known for its delectable cuisine. But the region has long been overshadowed by the beaches of the country's west. Now Türkiye's top tourism organization is looking to change that. The historic monuments of Gobeklitepe and Mount Nemrut have already seen a surge in visitors this spring, and tourist officials anticipate that this trend will continue into the summer. Analysts, however, point out that much work remains in modernizing the region's infrastructure and facilities to serve to a larger, more global audience. Guests: Mehmet Uncu General Manager of Sanliurfa Tourism Development Thomas Zimmermann Associate Professor at Bilkent University
May 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?