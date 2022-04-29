BizTech Share

Elon Musk preparing to take over the social media firm Twitter

Elon Musk has been toying with the idea of buying Twitter for a long time, and now it's finally happening. The social media giant's board has accepted a bid for around $44B from the tech billionaire. Musk says he wants to take the company private and make it 'better than ever'. But there are a lot of unanswered questions. We were joined by Bob O'Donnell, who is the president and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research in California. #Twitter #ElonMusk #TwitterTakeover