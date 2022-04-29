POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has the AUKUS Alliance Backfired?
25:45
World
Has the AUKUS Alliance Backfired?
When Australia, the UK and the US came together to form the AUKUS alliance in September, they never explicitly mentioned Beijing- though it was pretty clear a main objective of the pact was to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific. But, seven months later, there's huge concern after China and the Solomon Islands signed a security pact, and Canberra is concerned. John Blaxland International Security Professor at the Australian National University Victor Gao Soochow University Chair Professor Patricia O’Brien Asian Studies Program Professor at Georgetown University
April 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?