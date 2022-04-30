POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Daesh member Alexanda Kotey given life sentence in US for murder
Daesh member Alexanda Kotey given life sentence in US for murder
A US court has sentenced a member of Daesh terrorist to life in prison. Alexanda Kotey had been previously stripped of his British citizenship. He was part of a group nicknamed 'The Beatles'. They carried out kidnappings and beheadings of foreign journalists and aid workers in Syria and Iraq, mainly between 2014 and 2015. UK officials agreed to the US prosecuting Kotey as long as the death penalty was off the table, per British law. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
April 30, 2022
