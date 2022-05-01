POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Civilians from besieged steel plant in Mariupol arrive at shelter
02:19
World
Civilians from besieged steel plant in Mariupol arrive at shelter
The UN says it's evacuating civilians who have been trapped for weeks at a steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Nearly 100 civilians have reportedly been moved safely from the besieged complex to a shelter. Meanwhile, Russia is stepping up its assaults on eastern and southern Ukraine, especially in the Donbass region. The front lines cut through residential areas, and the evacuations of civilians have been reduced to a trickle. As international allies work to send more aid for Kiev, Russia's attempts to expand its control endanger people beyond the front lines. And now, almost nowhere in Ukraine is safe. Wilson Dizard has more.
May 1, 2022
