Market Movers: Big tech earnings disappoint
A slew of tech earnings moved markets this week - in the US and Europe. Microsoft posted stellar results, beating analysts' expectations for its revenue and profits. But the future isn't as bright for Facebook's parent company, Meta. Its net income plunged by 21%, marking its worst performance in 10 years. Apple shares dipped after the company warned of a possible $8B hit from supply constraints. Amazon recorded its slowest ever revenue growth in the first quarter amid a drop in online retail sales and rising costs. #TechEarnings #TechnologyCompanies #EarningSeason
May 2, 2022
