Saudi Arabian economy grows 9.6% in Q1 over surging oil prices

Saudi Arabia's economy is in its best shape in more than a decade, thanks to its most important industry, the extraction and sale of oil. The world's largest exporter of the commodity says its GDP grew 9.6% in the first quarter. That's the biggest expansion since 2011, and much better than forecast. Chief market analyst at the Exinity Group Han Tan joined us from Abu Dhabi. He gave us his take on where oil prices are going. #SaudiArabia #EconomicGrowth #OilPrices