Support for ban on Russian oil grows within European Union

Oil prices are up slightly as the European Union prepares to ban Russian oil imports. That's part of a sixth package of sanctions on Moscow over the military operation in Ukraine. Europe's largest economy, Germany, says it's already trimmed its imports, and would not stand in the way of a continent-wide embargo. For more on the story, AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam joined us from London. #OilEmbargo #EuropeanUnion #OilPrices