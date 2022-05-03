What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Tunisia's president: Committee to rewrite constitution for 'new republic'

Tunisia's President, Kais Saied, has announced the next stage of the process that will re-write the country's constitution. He says the idea for a 'A New Republic' will be put to a referendum. But critics are already skeptical of his motives. Since assuming executive power almost a year ago, he's steadily eroded the checks and balances on Tunisia's democratic systems. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #Tunisia #KaisSaied #Democracy