Tunisia's president: Committee to rewrite constitution for 'new republic'
02:29
World
Tunisia's president: Committee to rewrite constitution for 'new republic'
Tunisia's President, Kais Saied, has announced the next stage of the process that will re-write the country's constitution. He says the idea for a 'A New Republic' will be put to a referendum. But critics are already skeptical of his motives. Since assuming executive power almost a year ago, he's steadily eroded the checks and balances on Tunisia's democratic systems. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #Tunisia #KaisSaied #Democracy
May 3, 2022
