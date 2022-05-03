May 3, 2022
03:28
03:28
More Videos
Finnish consortium scraps nuclear plant project with Russia
A Finnish-led consortium says it has scrapped a contract with Russia state-owned Rosatom to build Finland's third nuclear power plant. The Fennovoima group said it had to end the contract due to significant delays and inability to deliver. William Lawrence from American University considers weather the West expects these moves to cause the Kremlin to rethink its attacks on Ukraine. #Ukraine #Finland #Russia
More Videos