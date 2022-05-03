POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainian army says Russian forces storming Azovstal steel plant
02:33
World
Ukrainian army says Russian forces storming Azovstal steel plant
Russian forces have launched a large offensive against a steelworks in the beseiged city of Mariupol, just hours after the latest group of civilians was evacuated from the facility. A local commander says they're repelling an attempt by the enemy to storm the area, and that Russian forces are trying to land a large number of infantry by boat. Earlier, more civilians were evacuated from underground bunkers, but there are thought to be around 200 still trapped inside, along with Ukrainian soldiers. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
May 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?