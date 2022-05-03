What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Mali's junta set to break off from defence deals with France

Mali's ruling junta says it's breaking the country's defence agreements with France. The junta's spokesperson has accused Paris of what it calls 'flagrant violations' of Mali's sovereignty. He cited multiple instances of French forces having entered the country's airspace. The French Foreign Ministry calls the rupture unjustified. In February, France announced a gradual withdrawal of its troops from Mali, due to what it said was Bamako's co-operation with Russia. Claire Herriot reports.