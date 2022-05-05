POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Poland and Sweden co-host global fundraiser for Ukraine
02:40
World
Poland and Sweden co-host global fundraiser for Ukraine
Poland and Sweden are hosting an international conference in Warsaw on Thursday to raise funds for war-ravaged Ukraine. A similar event held last month in the Polish capital collected nearly $10.5B. Ukraine’s allies seem prepared to do what they can to keep it afloat. But what's the extent of the damage Russia’s assault has caused on the Ukrainian economy? TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah takes a look. #Donation #Ukraine
May 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?