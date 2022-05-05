World Share

WHO: World’s true pandemic death toll nearly 15M

The World Health Organization says nearly 15 million people died from COVID-19 between 2020 and 2021. The findings are the most accurate look at the global toll from the pandemic and is nearly three times higher than the confirmed 5.4 million death count. The US is reported to have surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest death toll of any country. Global health adviser Oksana Pyzik explains why this figure has been revised up so dramatically.