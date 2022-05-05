POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHO: World’s true pandemic death toll nearly 15M
03:16
World
WHO: World’s true pandemic death toll nearly 15M
The World Health Organization says nearly 15 million people died from COVID-19 between 2020 and 2021. The findings are the most accurate look at the global toll from the pandemic and is nearly three times higher than the confirmed 5.4 million death count. The US is reported to have surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest death toll of any country. Global health adviser Oksana Pyzik explains why this figure has been revised up so dramatically. #Covid #COVID19 #Vaccine
May 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?