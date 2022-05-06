POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kiev says Moscow fails to keep Mariupol evacuation promise
Kiev says Moscow fails to keep Mariupol evacuation promise
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his nation is doing everything it can to save civilians and fighters trapped underneath the Azovstal steel complex in the port city of Mariupol. Relentless Russian bombardments have Ukrainian fighters describing "bloody battles" in their "last stand" in the city. Kiev is accusing Moscow of failing to live up to its promise of establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow trapped civilians to escape. Andy Roesgen reports. #MariupolEvacuation #Zelenskyy #Azovstal
May 6, 2022
