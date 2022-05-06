POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ferdinand Marcos Jr has big lead ahead of Philippine presidential election
02:03
World
Ferdinand Marcos Jr has big lead ahead of Philippine presidential election
A Ferdinand Marcos is likely once again to reside in the Philippines' presidential palace. The son of the country's late dictator is poised to win the top job in an election next week, and by a wide margin. If he succeeds, it will be a stunning comeback for a political clan that many hold responsible for some of the darkest days of Philippine democracy. Paolo Montecillo reports. #MarcosDynasy #Philippines #Democracy
May 6, 2022
