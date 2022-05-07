World Share

Africa Matters: Guterres in West Africa

This week, the United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres visited Senegal, Niger and Nigeria, as the region deals with food, fuel and financial crises. Afripolitika co-founder Ovigwe Eguegu shares his insights on the importance of the visit. In Uganda, palm oil farmers are hoping to capitalise on a global shortage of cooking oil by boosting their yields. And in Tanzania, a martial artist is breaking gender stereotypes in the Bongo film industry. #AfricaMatters