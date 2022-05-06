BizTech Share

EU plans to phase out oil imports from Russia

EU announces sixth round of sanctions on Russia. Brussels says it wants all member states to stop buying oil from Moscow, and they're looking to significantly scale down imports of natural gas. If approved, the sanctions will involve the phasing out of purchases of Russian crude oil within the next six months. The proposal also calls for a ban on refined oil products by the end of next year. Meyer Resources CEO, Cornelia Meyer joined us to discuss more on the energy war. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #EuropeanUnion #Energy