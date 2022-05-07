POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine: Russian forces fire at civilians trying to flee Mariupol
02:29
World
Ukraine: Russian forces fire at civilians trying to flee Mariupol
Ukraine says battles with Russian troops are bloody and ongoing at a #Mariupol steelworks as civilians trapped in the bombarded plant try to escape. Moscow says some civilians have left the site by bus. It is believed about 200 people remain trapped with Ukrainian fighters in the tunnels and bunkers under the Azovstal plant. There have also been some developments on the diplomatic front. Craig Boswell reports. #Evacuation
May 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?