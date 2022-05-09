POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid public anger
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid public anger
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned. He's stood down after weeks of protests. The main opposition party accused him and his cabinet of failing in their constitutional duty to provide a decent standard of living for the country's 22 million people. The Prime Minister's brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, remains in his post as Sri Lanka's president but protesters won't be satisfied until he goes as well. Claire Herriot reports.
May 9, 2022
