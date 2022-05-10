World Share

Philippines Election

Ferdinand Marcos Junior shares the same name as his father, but will he share his style of leadership? The 64 year old, better known as Bong Bong hails from one of the Philippines' most notorious political families. Many considered his dad a dictator who ruled for decades with an iron fist. But in 1986 more than a million Filipinos marched through Manila to topple his regime. Now 36 years later his son is set to take the reins. Jose Custodio Ex-Consultant to Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III Aries Arugay University of the Philippines Diliman Political Science Professor Danilo Arao Kontra Daya Convener