POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Seven Russian missiles target Ukraine's southern city of Odessa
02:35
World
Seven Russian missiles target Ukraine's southern city of Odessa
Russian forces are continuing their onslaught against Ukrainian cities, this time hitting Odessa with multiple rockets. The southern city is home to Ukraine's navy. Officials claimed one person was killed in Monday's missile strike. It hit a shopping centre and a warehouse where firefighters and volunteers rushed to search for survivors. Odessa is critical for Moscow as capturing it will give Russia access to the Black Sea region. The mayor said the strikes showed Russia was deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Sarah Morice has this report
May 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?