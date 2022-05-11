POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US lawmakers approve $40B aid package to Ukraine
US lawmakers have approved a 40 billion dollar aid package to Ukraine, as Congress races to keep military aid flowing to Kyiv in the face of the Russian invasion. It comes barely a day after at least four people were killed in Kharkiv in an attack as they attempted to evacuate from a frontline village. The vital port of Odesa also came under heavy bombardment as Russian forces push to cut Ukraine's supply lines. Moscow appears to control large swathes of the Donbass region, but the key industrial city of Mariupol remains one of the last holdouts. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
May 11, 2022
