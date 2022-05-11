World Share

Sri Lanka's President urges calm as protesters call for new government

The European Union has urged all parties in Sri Lanka to 'refrain from violence' and condemned the 'vicious attack' on civilians. That's as the country's defence ministry issued an order to 'shoot on sight' if troops see people involved in looting or damaging property during anti-government protests. The worst financial crisis in the country's history has brought hundreds of thousands of protestors onto the streets, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. His brother, the Prime Minister, resigned on Monday after deadly clashes in the capital Colombo. Francis Collings reports.