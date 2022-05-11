Sri Lanka Unrest

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka’s protests largely started out peacefully but this week, government supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resign, accusing them of mismanaging the economy. At least eight people were killed and the prime minister resigned in an attempt to quell the unrest. But demonstrators, who for months have been on the streets refused to stand down until President Gotabaya resigned himself. Guests: Rasika Jayakody Political Analyst and Author Praviina Raviraj Member of the Centenary Movement Prashan De Visser Sri Lankan Activist
May 11, 2022
